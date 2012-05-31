UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Reliance Industries falls 2 percent, while ICICI Bank loses 4.1 percent after both stocks go ex-dividend on Thursday. * Reliance had declared a dividend of 8.5 rupees a share and ICICI bank had announced a dividend of 16.5 rupees per share for the fiscal year ended in March 2012. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close