* India's 10-year benchmark bond prices rallied, sending the yield down 16 basis points to 8.36 percent from the previous close, as traders bet the central bank will cut rates at its mid-June meeting after weak Q4 GDP data. * The economy grew at 5.3 percent in the January-March quarter, its lowest in nine-years as the manufacturing sector shrank. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com)