* Indian overnight cash rates close at 7.80/7.90
percent versus its previous close of 8.15/8.20 percent on lower
funding demand from banks on the eve of the two week reporting
cycle.
* Banks' repo borrowing from the central bank reached 853.1
billion rupees on Thursday, the fourth session below 1 trillion
rupees plus, suggesting liquidity has improved.
* Traders say most banks had already met their reserve needs
earlier in the week, lowering demand for funds.
* Total volumes in the call money market stand at 105.48 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.11 percent. Total volumes
in the CBLO market stand at 484.37 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 7.59 percent.
