* Indian overnight cash rates close at 7.80/7.90 percent versus its previous close of 8.15/8.20 percent on lower funding demand from banks on the eve of the two week reporting cycle. * Banks' repo borrowing from the central bank reached 853.1 billion rupees on Thursday, the fourth session below 1 trillion rupees plus, suggesting liquidity has improved. * Traders say most banks had already met their reserve needs earlier in the week, lowering demand for funds. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 105.48 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.11 percent. Total volumes in the CBLO market stand at 484.37 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.59 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)