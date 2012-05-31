May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 103.89
Repffer yield 1.387 pct
Payment Date June 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro
When fungible
ISIN XS0652914366
