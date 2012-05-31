May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler

Issue Amount $125 million

Maturity Date May 15, 2015

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.776

Reoffer price 99.776

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

