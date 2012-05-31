May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Clydesdale Bank Plc
Guarantor Clydesdale Covered Bonds No.2 LLP
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date June 08, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 170 bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 170 bp
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 700 million sterling
Maturity Date June 08, 2026
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.46
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, NAB, RBS & Santander
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Global Covered Bond Programme
ISIN FRN-XS0789991105
Fixed-XS0789991527
