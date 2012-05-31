May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Kfw

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date June 14, 2016

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price 100.725

Yield 6.787 pct

Reoffer price 99.325

Payment Date June 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.40 pct selling & 0.225 pct m & u)

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0791160178

