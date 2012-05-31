May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Kfw
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date June 14, 2016
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price 100.725
Yield 6.787 pct
Reoffer price 99.325
Payment Date June 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.40 pct selling & 0.225 pct m & u)
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0791160178
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.