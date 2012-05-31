May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento (CAF)
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 19, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 145 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date June 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN CH0187449357
