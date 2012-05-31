BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Kfw
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount C$500 million
Maturity Date June 08, 2015
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.878
Spread 31 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.7 bp
Over Due 2015 GoC
Payment Date June 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, TD securities, BMO, Scotia Capital
CIBC & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN US500769FF65
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.