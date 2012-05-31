May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Kfw

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount C$500 million

Maturity Date June 08, 2015

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.878

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.7 bp

Over Due 2015 GoC

Payment Date June 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, TD securities, BMO, Scotia Capital

CIBC & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN US500769FF65

