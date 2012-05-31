May 31Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Rickmers Yokohama United Liner S.CARGO 30/05 30/05 01/06 nil 164 nil 741 2) ANDINET SAMSARA SUGAR (Bgs) 25/05 25/05 02/06 nil 7,604 nil 4,896 3) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR 28/05 28/05 07/06 nil 1210/213 nil 6966/470 4) Teteven-VI Mitsutor Mach.Cargo 29/05 29/05 02/06 nil 437 nil 165 5) AQUA STAR SHAAN MARINE YELLOW PEAS 25/05 25/05 02/06 nil 9,470 nil 1,936 6) AURORA PEARL EMS PEAS/LENTILS 26/05 26/05 04/06 nil 8,258 nil 14,977 7) Kiran Europe Wilhelmsen S.CARGO 29/05 29/05 31/05 nil 7,871 nil 2,971 8) Ken Cape Parekh CR Coils 28/05 28/05 02/06 nil 10,318 nil 18,567 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Stella Parekh CR Coils nil 17,777 nil 31/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Free Neptune Interocean Bagged Sugar 27,500 nil nil 19/05 2) Barge Cm-64 Modest Packages nil 700 nil 01/06 3) Baltic Winter-VI United Liner G.CARGO nil 2,710 nil 31/05 4) Musashi-VI NYK S.COILS nil 5,000 nil 05/06 5) Jasper Arrow 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 31/05 6) Eirini K JMB S.CARGO nil 18,388 nil 06/06 7) Maple Creek 'K'Steamship S.CARGO nil 9,000 nil 04/06 8) Harmony Star Parekh S.CARGO nil 8,480 nil 04/06 9) Graceful Leader NYK Vehicles nil 1,000 nil 04/06 10) Tanbinh 32 M.Dinshaw Cal.Chips nil 5,900 nil 12/06 11) Paul Rickmers United Liner S.Wire Rods nil 5,202 nil 03/06 12) Rochester Samsara Steel Cargo nil 37,100 nil 01/06 13) Unicorn M.Dinshaw Calcite nil 9,600 nil 06/06 14) Golden Gion J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 1,000 nil 02/06 15) Union Emma Sai Steel nil 8,773 nil 02/06 16) Deal Castle Mitsutor Machinery nil 7,200 nil 06/06 17) Priyanka-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,000 nil 01/06 18) Blue Marlin Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 13,000 nil nil 04/06 19) Tamarita Parekh MarineSteel Cargo nil 9,458 nil 08/06 20) Captain Admiral Rock Phosp nil 11,000 nil 10/06 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL