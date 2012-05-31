SEOUL, June 1 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com) TOP STORIES >S.Korea May inflation steady, core inflation eases >Lee family scraps over some of Samsung riches >BOK chief worried about loose global policy >Electrolux, Bosch bid for Daewoo Elec-report >S.Korea April industrial output up 0.9 pct vs March >Iraq signs housing deal with S.Korea's Hanwha >Whirlpool wins duties on South Korean washers >Samsung Electronics Canada updates on model details >Panetta explain US strategic shift to Asian allies >ENN shares soar on view China Gas deal may fail MARKETS >S.Korea won posts worst monthly loss in 8 mths >Seoul shares log worst decline since Aug 2011 MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the worst month since September as investor sentiment sank on Europe's deepening credit problems. *Crude oil futures dropped on Thursday by more than 1 percent, ending May with their biggest monthly decline in more than three years as bloated U.S. stockpiles and weak economic data added to worries about the euro zone crisis, all dampening oil demand prospects. *Stocks ended May with their largest loss in eight months and commodities also took a battering after a spate of worrying U.S. economic data on Thursday hit markets already reeling from Europe's debt troubles. *Seoul shares in May put in their worst monthly decline in nine months amid a deepening European debt crisis, although they ended the day flat as bargain-hunting helped erase heavy losses made on worries that Spain will have to seek a bailout. IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >Daewoo International Corp has inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with PBG SA, Poland's third largest builder, to improve its chances for a Polish state project on combined heat and power (CHP) plants, according to local media. >The three leading shareholders of Hi-mart Co Ltd have set the lowest ask price for the stake sale of the electronics retailer at 1,254 billion won ($1.06 billion), according to industry sources. Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report ($1 = 1180.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)