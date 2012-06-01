(Corrects MSCI Asia ex-Japan performance to 0.35 pct from 1.35 pct in first paragraph) * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange is down 0.9 percent, while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 0.35 percent. * Traders say the government's austerity measures announced late on Thursday is a nod in the right direction but more such measures are needed. * Auto makers such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra release their May sales on Friday. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of stocks worth 6.66 billion rupees ($118.60 million) on Thursday, when the benchmark BSE index closed down 0.6 percent. ($1 = 56.1575 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)