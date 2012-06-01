MUMBAI, June 1 * USD/INR could hit a fresh record high during the session as the euro hits a two-year low and as Asian shares extended losses on concerns over China's factory activity data. * Pair last closed at 56.08/09, after hitting a record high of 56.52 in early trade. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.67. * Traders say they will watch RBI should the rupee hit record lows. They add U.S. jobs data later on Friday will be key for direction next week. * MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan down 0.27 percent, with Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.49 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)