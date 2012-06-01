* Macquarie upgraded India's Hindustan Unilever to "Outperform" from "Underperform," and raised its target price to 600 rupees from 340 rupees. * The brokerage says the consumer goods maker will benefit from growth in emerging categories, consumers trading up, its innovation pipeline and improved market and cost competitiveness. * Macquarie says Hindustan Unilever's "decade of underachievement is behind us", and says "the company's agility and resilience in both consumer and competitive responses have improved notably under present leadership." * Hindustan Unilever shares last down 1 percent to 423.75 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)