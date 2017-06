* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 4 basis points from the previous close to a one-and-half month low of 8.34 percent, as traders bet the central bank would cut interest rates in its mid-June policy meeting. * The economy grew at just 5.3 percent in the January-March quarter, its slowed pace in nine years. * India announced a series of austerity steps on Thursday, including a 10 percent cut in non-plan expenditure for this fiscal year, which analysts said were not enough and would not have much impact on the country's overall spending. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)