UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.4 percent, both heading to their third consecutive weekly falls. * Global risk aversion and concerns about India's domestic growth weighing on indexes. Weak rupee also adds to broader worries. * Auto shares mixed ahead of May vehicle sales numbers. Tata Motors down 0.1 percent, after falling 15.5 percent over the previous two sessions. * Maruti Suzuki up 0.7 percent, moments after saying May sales fell 5 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close