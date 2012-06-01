* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.4 percent, both heading to their third consecutive weekly falls. * Global risk aversion and concerns about India's domestic growth weighing on indexes. Weak rupee also adds to broader worries. * Auto shares mixed ahead of May vehicle sales numbers. Tata Motors down 0.1 percent, after falling 15.5 percent over the previous two sessions. * Maruti Suzuki up 0.7 percent, moments after saying May sales fell 5 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)