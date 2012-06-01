* India short-term OIS rate drops to its lowest in nearly five months as rate cut hopes gather momentum after much weaker-than-expected domestic growth data and as crude oil prices continue to drop. * The 1-year swap rate falls 9 basis points to 7.68 percent, its lowest since Jan. 9th. * 5-year OIS rate eases 3 bps to 7.31 percent, a level last seen on Feb 21. * RBI panel report suggesting a relaxation of the investment limit for foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in sovereign bonds also contributing to receiving. [ID: nL4E8GV4XI] * "The sharp drop in GDP is creating hopes of an accommodative stance by RBI in the June policy meet. Further, the RBI's proposals on FII limit enhancement in G-Sec along with falling crude are driving the receivings in OIS," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital Services. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)