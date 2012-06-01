* Indian software services exporters fall as worries about the global economy intensify over euro zone woes and ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the month. * Infosys shares down 1.1 percent, while TCS falls 1.7 percent lower. * The IT index down 1.3 percent versus Nifty's 0.3 percent fall. * The $100 billion Indian software and back-office services sector industry draws the majority of its revenues from the U.S and Europe. * U.S. employers probably created 150,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, after generating a paltry 115,000 positions in April - the fewest in six months. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)