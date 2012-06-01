* Shares in Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) rose 5.5 percent ahead of a court ruling regarding cuts in gas tariffs in New Delhi. * IGL last month approached the Delhi High Court to contest a directive from a government regulator manding the gas provider to cut tariffs in the capital. * Shares in IGL have fallen 44 percent since the regulator's directive on April 9 as of Thursday's close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)