UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Shares in Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) rose 5.5 percent ahead of a court ruling regarding cuts in gas tariffs in New Delhi. * IGL last month approached the Delhi High Court to contest a directive from a government regulator manding the gas provider to cut tariffs in the capital. * Shares in IGL have fallen 44 percent since the regulator's directive on April 9 as of Thursday's close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close