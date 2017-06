* India's benchmark bond yield rebounded from the day's lows on Friday as traders booked profits after a sharp drop in yields in the previous session on dismal GDP data. * The 10-year bond yield rose to 8.39 percent, after falling to a one-and-half month low of 8.34 percent earlier. It closed at 8.38 percent on Thursday, down 14 basis points on the day. * Steady expansion in India's manufacturing sector in May, with fast-rising output evened out by slowing growth of domestic order books, reflecting in the HSBC manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index also triggered selling, said traders. *Traders are also awaiting the cutoffs of a 150 billion rupees auction for further clues. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)