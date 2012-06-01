* India's benchmark BSE index extend falls in afternoon to 0.9 percent, with the NSE index down 1.3 percent on continued worries about India's growth outlook at a time of weakening indicators from the global economy. * The BSE index is down nearly 1 percent for the week so far, and is headed for its fifth weekly fall in six. * Tech shares are leading losses, with Infosys and TCS down 1.7 percent each, on worries about the global economy. * Despite hopes for potential rate cuts, the Nifty's Bank index falls 1.1 percent on the worsening domestic economic conditions. State Bank of India falling 1.1 percent. * Other blue chips also under pressure: Reliance Industries down 2.1 percent, Larsen & Toubro down 1.6 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)