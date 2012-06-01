* USD/INR trades at 55.89/90 per dollar, below its
previous close of 56.08/09, hit by dollar-selling from two large
foreign banks on what was seen as custodian flows, as well as
from a mid-sized infrastructure company.
* Traders say a sharp fall in global oil prices was also
prompting oil firms to stay out of the market. Dealers estimate
if oil prices stay around current levels, it would reduce dollar
demand by oil firms by nearly $2 to $3 billion per month.
* Brent crude fell further on Friday, staying below $102
per barrel.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)