*Overnight cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus 7.80/7.90
percent at close on Thursday as there was some last minute
funding demand from banks who were short of their mandatory
reserve needs on the last day of the two week reporting cycle.
* Volumes however were modest as the central bank would also be
conducting another repo auction in the afternoon, thus
suppressing some demand in the cash market.
* Banks borrowed only 413 billion rupees from the RBI at the
morning repo, much below 853.10 billion rupees borrowed on
Thursday.
* Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at 121.18 billion rupees at a weighted average
rate of 8.08 percent.
* Total volumes in the CBLO market was sharply below the average
at 182.51 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 6.9
percent.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)