*Overnight cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus 7.80/7.90 percent at close on Thursday as there was some last minute funding demand from banks who were short of their mandatory reserve needs on the last day of the two week reporting cycle. * Volumes however were modest as the central bank would also be conducting another repo auction in the afternoon, thus suppressing some demand in the cash market. * Banks borrowed only 413 billion rupees from the RBI at the morning repo, much below 853.10 billion rupees borrowed on Thursday. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 121.18 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent. * Total volumes in the CBLO market was sharply below the average at 182.51 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 6.9 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)