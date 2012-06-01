* Indian equities are expected to remain vulnerable to further falls, with global risk aversion and the direction of the rupee key factors. * Wall Street performance will be key after U.S. job growth braked sharply in May and the unemployment rate rose for the first time since July. * Quiet on the economic data front, with no significant indicators. * On the corporate front, Reliance Industries to hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, while Infosys, will also hold its annual general meeting on June 9. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)