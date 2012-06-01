UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Indian equities are expected to remain vulnerable to further falls, with global risk aversion and the direction of the rupee key factors. * Wall Street performance will be key after U.S. job growth braked sharply in May and the unemployment rate rose for the first time since July. * Quiet on the economic data front, with no significant indicators. * On the corporate front, Reliance Industries to hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, while Infosys, will also hold its annual general meeting on June 9. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close