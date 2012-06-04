* Foreign insurers can now offer full range of auto products
By Clare Baldwin and Alison Leung
HONG KONG, June 5 "People like us who buy
Ferraris don't care too much about insurance because we buy cars
for speeding," said Li, in his twenties and the son of a Pearl
River Delta factory owner, as he took delivery of a new 5
million yuan ($787,500) 458 Spider, his fourth red Ferrari. "If
we crash, we just throw them away."
Drivers like Li, who gave only his family name, illustrate
the challenges that big global insurers such as Allianz
(ALVG.DE), AXA (AXAF.PA) and Chartis face as they move further
into China under new rules allowing foreign firms to offer a
full range of insurance products in the world's largest car
market.
While the opportunities are vast in China's estimated $50
billion auto insurance industry, there are roadblocks aplenty -
from poor driving standards to a new generation of car owners
unfamiliar with the concept of buying protection against
accidents and repairs.
"You can get lost in the attractiveness of the market
because of the size, but there are a lot of challenges," said
Kevin Goulding, China CEO of Chartis, part of American
International Group (AIG.N), who said his company was methodical
in its approach in China. "We have no intention of making a big
splash."
As it stands, the 21 foreign insurers selling non-life
products in China control just 1.1 percent of the market. Auto
insurance accounts for three-quarters of non-life insurance
premiums.
One of the main reasons foreign insurers' market share is so
small is the limits China imposes on their growth. Foreign
insurers must apply to open new branches, and approval for each
branch can take 12-18 months.
The policy has left foreign insurers with networks far
smaller than those of state-backed rivals PICC and CPIC, and
Ping An (2318.HK), part-owned by HSBC (HSBA.L). The small
networks could be a problem for insurers trying to cover cars,
which can travel long distances.
Takaaki Tamai, senior managing director at Tokio Marine
(8766.T), said his company has concerns about not being able to
grow its service network quickly enough to meet customer demand.
Those concerns are reinforced by David Chen, who lives in
Shenzhen and owns an Audi. His priority for car insurance is
fast service - he said he expects a representative at the site
of an accident within 30 minutes and reimbursement for repairs
within a week.
As well as having a big enough geographic footprint to win
and keep customers, foreign insurers have to figure out just
which customers to target. Except for a pilot program with a
handful of Chinese insurers, the government sets the rates
insurers can charge, so profitability is tied to which customers
an insurer covers rather than how it prices its policies.
Double-digit growth in the number of new drivers - thousands
pass their driving test each day across the world's most
populous country - promises hefty premium volumes.
"The motor insurance business is booming," said Liberty
Mutual China CEO Jackson Tang. "The number of middle and high
income people in China is increasing rapidly and these people
will buy a car even before they buy a residential property."
BIZARRE TEST
However, the vast number of people passing China's famously
quirky driver's test - one question asks where a driver should
aim when he needs to spit - is no reason for confidence among
insurance executives hoping for fewer crashes, and fewer
payouts.
In 2010 alone, China reported 3.9 million road accidents
that killed 65,225 people and injured 254,075. For comparison,
there were 30,797 fatal crashes in the United States in 2009,
according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The United States has almost 2.5 times as many registered
vehicles as China.
The grim reality of so many new drivers hitting the roads
meant a fatal road accident every 5 minutes somewhere in China,
according to a World Health Organization website last updated by
its China office in 2006.
Driving backwards on a highway is not uncommon, deliberate
accidents are frequent, and dealers often tack repair shops onto
showrooms to profit from the frequent dings and dents their
customers suffer.
"Historically, young drivers tend to be a bad risk, but what
we've got here is everybody is a young driver equivalent," said
Chartis' Asia-Pacific consumer head John McPhee, noting foreign
insurers are setting up teams and hiring consultants to study
which drivers will be more profitable to insure.
There are national databases cataloguing driver behaviour
but they are not up-to-date, said KPMG's Hong Kong insurance
practice head Sam Evans. "One of the big issues is data
quality," he said. "There are centralized databases collecting
claims statistics, but they're not updated very regularly so
people will potentially take a policy out with one insurer,
claim under that, then the next year switch to a new insurer and
the system doesn't necessarily pick up that they’ve made a claim
in the prior year."
Foreign insurers don't have a good grasp on what data is
available and are struggling to take data from other markets and
apply it to China, said Johnny Chen, CEO of Zurich Financial's
ZURN.VX general insurance business in Asia Pacific. "There's
really nothing we can take from European or North American or
other Asian markets to draw any claims benchmarks," he said.
DRIVING ONLINE
Five years ago, about 1,100 new cars and other vehicles hit
the streets of Beijing every day and, three years ago, China
overtook the United States as the world's biggest new car
market. Consultancy LMC Automotive predicts new car sales will
grow at 7-15 percent a year for the next five years. China has a
population of 1.3 billion and only 106 million cars on the road.
Foreign insurance executives say Chinese consumers are
becoming more comfortable buying insurance online, and point to
Ping An's success with tele-sales as a possible roadmap for how
they might overcome their own geographic limitations.
Ping An (601318.SS) earned 41.6 percent of its auto
insurance premiums from cross-selling and tele-sales in 2010,
the most recent full-year data available.
"What we expect to be doing is very much technology-driven.
As an organization we can’t replicate the massive agency
businesses of PICC and Ping An," said Chartis' McPhee.
Apart from Li and his sleek new Ferrari, foreign insurance
executives say they can steer clear of some of the bigger claims
by targeting people who buy expensive cars - who will pay more
for insurance and are likely to be more experienced drivers.
The plan for attracting these high-value customers centres
on service. Jack Yuan, deputy head of AXA's general insurance
operations in China, said AXA may offer concierge services as
part of its auto insurance package, and could tailor-make
packages to add other high-end products such as international
medical insurance, fine art insurance and yacht insurance.
"We could provide privilege services like bookings at famous
restaurants, concert tickets, pet boarding," he said.
