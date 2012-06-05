By Clare Jim and Argin Chang
TAIPEI, June 5 While touchscreen enabled
super-thin "ultrabooks" are the focus of attention for tech
industry players gathered in Taiwan this week, Intel Corp
(INTC.O) says by 2013 the buzz will have moved on to voice and
gesture recognition features.
The world's biggest chipmaker remains confident about
consumer spending on innovative devices, despite the economic
headwinds buffeting much of the developed world.
Intel is counting on ultrabooks - ultra-thin notebook PCs
similar to Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) Macbook Air and offering some of
the technological chic of tablets - to revive a PC market
languishing due to the growing popularity of the iPad.
Despite a higher retail price, Intel expects the touch
ultrabook will be well received by the market and it will enter
agreements with four Taiwanese touch panel makers on Tuesday to
enable the expansion of the current capacity for touch-enabled
ultrabook convertible designs by 3-5 times.
"You can expect by Computex 2013 convertible ultrabook will
be ramping up nicely," Intel's Senior Vice President and General
Manager of Sales and Marketing, Tom Kilroy, said in an interview
on Tuesday ahead of the opening of the Computex trade fair.
"Touch will be a major attribute in terms of purchase
criteria for ultrabook and notebook, and I think the attention
we will be talking about next year will be around voice and
gesture."
He did not give a precise timetable for the launch of
ultrabooks with voice and gesture recognition features, but said
"it's around the corner".
Computex is the world's second-largest consumer electronics
trade fair, held annually in Taiwan, home to the tech industry's
"OEM" manufacturers who make much of the world's computer
hardware for global vendors and, increasingly, their own brands.
This year it will feature around 30 touch-enabled ultrabook
designs with various styles of foldable, detachable or sliding
keyboards. More than 20 tablet designs will also be showcased
based on the forthcoming 32nm Intel Atom SoC processor,
codenamed "Clover Trail", and running Microsoft's (MSFT.O) new
Windows 8 system.
GETTING THE TECHNOLOGY RIGHT
Some investors have raised concerns that the expensive
components used in ultrabooks, such as solid-state drives, make
them too pricey for many consumers. A presentation by Taiwan's
PC maker Acer (2353.TW) on Monday said a touch ultrabook could
be priced from $1,799. [ID:nL4E8H12AB]
"History says if you have the right technology, in the
toughest times we have gone through in the last 2-3 years, look
how consumers have gravitated to tablets, which is an additional
device, not a primary device," Kilroy said.
"So I don't feel there's a limitation that consumers will
only pay up to a certain amount of money."
Intel will sign a touch capacity agreement with TPK Holding
(3673.TW), Wintek 2384.TW, Cando 8056.TWO and Hannstar Touch
(3049.TW) to ensure there is capacity for 13-inch and above
touch panels for the expected growth of touch ultrabooks.
At a meeting with analysts last month, Intel Chief Executive
Paul Otellini said the company was on track to reach its goal
that ultrabooks account for 40 percent of all consumer notebooks
sold by the end of the year.
Intel told Reuters on Friday that it has come up with a
design method to make plastic laptop cases as strong as
more-expensive metal ones typically used in ultrabooks, that may
cut the cost of future ultrabooks by between $25 and $75 without
sacrificing quality and cutting the prices of its processors.
[ID:nL1E8H1MDU]
Intel is also pushing into the smartphone space this year,
where processors based on ARM Holdings' ARM.L power-efficient
chip designs are widely used.
In April, Lava International launched the first smartphone
in India using Intel's new Medfield processor, while Orange and
Lenovo (0992.HK) have just launched an "Intel inside"
smartphone. Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) and ZTE
(000063.SZ) (0763.HK) will also use the Medfield chips in their
upcoming phones, according to Intel.
Kilroy said the company would focus on winning more design
deals with smartphone vendors and carriers in the next two
years, and start measuring success by volume and share only from
five years onwards.
(Editing by Alex Richardson)
