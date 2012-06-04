By Clare Jim and Argin Chang
TAIPEI, June 4 British chip designer ARM
Holdings Plc ARM.L said on Monday it is more concerned about
the global economic slowdown than rival Intel Corp's (INTC.O)
aggressive push into the mobile market it currently dominates.
"I think this year what is more challenging for the industry
as a whole is the world's economy, that it continues to go up
and down and the stability of various countries around the
world," general manager of ARM's Processor and Physical IP
Division, Simon Segars, said in an interview ahead of the
opening of Taiwan's annual Computex trade fair.
"That has a continuous impact on the spending, and a large
pool of ARM's revenue comes from royalty, which are affected by
what consumers spend to a large degree."
Segars said ARM's strategy has not changed as a result of
Intel's launch of its chips for mobile devices, and the company
was targetting maintaining close to a 100 percent share of the
mobile market, as well as reaching a 10-20 percent share of the
PC market in a few years time.
Rival Intel Corp (INTC.O) is pushing aggressively into the
tablet and smartphone space this year, an area where ARM's
processors have dominated, with its new Intel Medfield chips.
ARM, whose technology powers Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad and
iPhone, designs the low-energy processors found in nearly all
smartphones, tablets and a host of other devices. ARM licenses
its technology and receives a royalty of a few cents on every
chip shipped in devices ranging from mobile phones to domestic
appliances and toys.
The second half will see Microsoft (MSFT.O) launch its next
Windows operating system on an ARM-based architecture for the
first time, helping bolster the Cambridge-based company's
dominance in mobile computing.
Responding on some PC vendors' comment that they will
continue to work more closely with Intel on launching the new
Windows system tablets, as the ARM design is not ready yet,
Segars said: "Developing a product to the complexity of Windows
8 is a non-trivial engineering task. If it takes longer, it's
fine with me."
ARM announced a 22 percent rise in first-quarter profit in
April, meeting market expectations, helped by growth in
chip-makers licensing its energy efficient designs.
