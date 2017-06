- USD/INR could resume gain after dropping to a two-week low on Thursday, as most Asian stocks were in the red and euro retreated from the recent highs. Pair last closed at 54.94/95. * USD/INR NDF at 54.93/54.96 after closing in New York at 55.30/55.35. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 1.08 percent; Nifty futures in Singapore 0.38 percent lower. * The euro and commodity currencies nursed modest losses on Friday, having seen gains sparked by a surprise Chinese interest rate cut quickly evaporate after the U.S. central bank offered no hint of imminent monetary stimulus. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)