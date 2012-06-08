* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index in Singapore Exchange is down 0.3 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index falls 0.9 percent. * U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's failure to commit to further easing overshadowed a surprise move by China to cut its rates by 25 basis points. * Traders also warn the rate cut by China could be a pre-emptive move to soothe markets ahead of the release of a batch of key Chinese data on Saturday, including inflation, retail sales and industrial production. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net buyers of stocks worth 6.75 billion rupees ($122.48 million) on Thursday, when the benchmark BSE index rose 1.2 percent, to its highest close since May 7. ($1 = 55.1100 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)