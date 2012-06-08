UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* India's main stock index falls 0.5 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index falls 0.5 percent, heading to their first decline in five sessions. * Global risk assets hit as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke comments dim hopes for more U.S. stimulus, while a surprise rate cut from China raise fears of a potentially weak batch of key Chinese data on Saturday. * Fall are led by declines in software services exporters on growing concerns a weaker global economy would hit IT spending. * Infosys falls 1.5 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services declines 1 percent. * Reliance Industries falls 1 percent as no positive surprises came from its annual shareholders meeting on Thursday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close