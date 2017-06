* USD/INR extends gains to 55.43/44 versus Thursday's 54.94/95 close, as oil firms step up dollar purchases and global risk sentiment weakens. * Gains on Friday reverse a four-day losing streak, with USD/INR hitting a two-week low of 54.92 on Thursday. * Lack off clarity from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on potential U.S. monetary stimulus, worries China will post weak data on Saturday, and concerns about Spanish banking woes hit global risk assets. * Euro and commodity prices drop. India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.6 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)