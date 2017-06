* India's OIS rates saw sharp receiving interest for the second straight session on Friday, taking the short-end to a nine-month low, as traders bet heavily on rate cuts in the June 18 policy meeting. * Bets comes even after RBI deputy governor K. C. Chakrabarty says interest rates are not too high to impact growth. * Interest rate swaps markets are pricing an aggressive series of cuts by the Reserve Bank of India, starting with a 25 basis points reduction on June 18, traders say. * The 1-year rate is down 5 basis points at 7.58 percent, after earlier hitting as low as 7.56 percent, the lowest since September 12. * The 5-year OIS is down 6 basis points at 7.21 percent, the lowest since Jan 24. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)