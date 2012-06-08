* Strong bidding seen for India's new 10-year bond, with Reserve
Bank of India selling all 70 billion Indian rupees ($1.27
billion) on offer and setting a cut-off yield of 8.15 percent,
lower than the 8.16 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.
* Traders expect the yield of the new 10-year bond to trade at
8.10-8.20 percent ahead of the RBI's policy meeting on June 18,
though trading volumes will remain low until more of the debt is
sold.
* Current 10-year benchmark bond yield rises to
8.36 percent from the day's low of 8.30 percent, and slightly
higher than its 8.35 percent close on Thursday.
* "Historically, the new 10 year benchmark bond commands a
liquidity premium of 15-20 bps over the prevailing 10 year
benchmark. So today's cut-off is not unusual," said Nagaraj
Kulkarni, at senior rates strategist at Standard Chartered.
($1 = 55.1100 Indian rupees)
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)