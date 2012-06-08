* Strong bidding seen for India's new 10-year bond, with Reserve Bank of India selling all 70 billion Indian rupees ($1.27 billion) on offer and setting a cut-off yield of 8.15 percent, lower than the 8.16 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. * Traders expect the yield of the new 10-year bond to trade at 8.10-8.20 percent ahead of the RBI's policy meeting on June 18, though trading volumes will remain low until more of the debt is sold. * Current 10-year benchmark bond yield rises to 8.36 percent from the day's low of 8.30 percent, and slightly higher than its 8.35 percent close on Thursday. * "Historically, the new 10 year benchmark bond commands a liquidity premium of 15-20 bps over the prevailing 10 year benchmark. So today's cut-off is not unusual," said Nagaraj Kulkarni, at senior rates strategist at Standard Chartered. ($1 = 55.1100 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)