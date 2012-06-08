* Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro and engine maker Cummins India stand to particularly benefit from a government push toward infrastructure, as well as potential rate cuts, Deutsche Bank says. * India this week announced it aims to award 9,500 kms of road projects in the fiscal year ending March 2013 and plans to commission three new airports. * If successful, Deutsche says it could mark a "bottoming out" of the investment cycle within three to six months. * Deutsche says L&T and Cummins stand to benefit most given their "strong" balance sheets, their valuations, as well as their relative operating leverage and discounted cash flows. * L&T shares gained 2.7 percent, surging 15.4 percent, while Cummins shares fell 0.3 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)