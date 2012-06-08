* Indian cash rates closed marginally lower at
8.15/8.20 percent from its 8.20/8.25 percent close on Thursday,
as demand for funds stayed strong and ahead of advance tax
payments next week.
* The cash squeeze was also reflected in repo borrowings, which
rose to 1.04 trillion rupees versus 865.15 billion rupees on
Thursday, above the 1 trillion rupees mark after nine
consecutive sessions of staying below that level.
* Cash rates are expected to rise next week with advance tax
payments due by June 15, though at least the Reserve Bank of
India announced bond purchases via open market operations, which
should help inject liquidity.
* The OMOs will be the first after the RBI stayed out of markets
for the last two weeks.
* "Overnight rates will start inching up from here on with the
tax payments due next week, rates could rise to 8.50-75 percent
levels," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said.
* Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at 134.52 billion rupees at a weighted average
rate of 8.18 percent.
* Total volumes in the CBLO market was at 391.92 billion rupees
at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)