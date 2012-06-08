* Indian cash rates closed marginally lower at 8.15/8.20 percent from its 8.20/8.25 percent close on Thursday, as demand for funds stayed strong and ahead of advance tax payments next week. * The cash squeeze was also reflected in repo borrowings, which rose to 1.04 trillion rupees versus 865.15 billion rupees on Thursday, above the 1 trillion rupees mark after nine consecutive sessions of staying below that level. * Cash rates are expected to rise next week with advance tax payments due by June 15, though at least the Reserve Bank of India announced bond purchases via open market operations, which should help inject liquidity. * The OMOs will be the first after the RBI stayed out of markets for the last two weeks. * "Overnight rates will start inching up from here on with the tax payments due next week, rates could rise to 8.50-75 percent levels," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 134.52 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.18 percent. * Total volumes in the CBLO market was at 391.92 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)