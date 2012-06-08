BRIEF-Keycorp names Christopher Gorman and Donald Kimble as vice chairmen
* Keycorp - named Christopher M. Gorman and Donald R. Kimble as vice chairmen
June 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 15, 2030
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 114.198
Yield 2.963 pct
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps, equivalent to 105.5bp
Over the 6.25 pct January 2030 DBR
Payment Date June 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 6.5 billion
euros when fungible
ISIN XS0505157965
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Keycorp - named Christopher M. Gorman and Donald R. Kimble as vice chairmen
* Arch Capital Group Ltd. announces secondary public offering of 6,381,410 common shares