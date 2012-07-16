* USD/INR seen falling in early trade on Monday continuing its fall in the previous session after China's latest growth data allayed fears of a steeper economic slowdown in the world's largest consumer of raw materials. Pair last closed at 55.14/15. * Investors are anxiously watching clues from Federal Reserve this week on its stance over a stronger monetary policy to support the U.S. recovery. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.13 as against NY close at 55.00-05. * Asian stocks trading with cuts with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index up 0.31 percent, Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.26 percent. * The euro and high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar started trading on Monday with a spring in their step, following a rally late last week in part on the back of diminishing worries about China's economic health. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)