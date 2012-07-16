* USD/INR seen falling in early trade on Monday continuing its
fall in the previous session after China's latest growth data
allayed fears of a steeper economic slowdown in the world's
largest consumer of raw materials. Pair last closed at 55.14/15.
* Investors are anxiously watching clues from Federal
Reserve this week on its stance over a stronger monetary policy
to support the U.S. recovery.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.13 as against NY close at
55.00-05.
* Asian stocks trading with cuts with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan
index up 0.31 percent, Nifty futures in
Singapore down 0.26 percent.
* The euro and high-beta currencies like the Australian
dollar started trading on Monday with a spring in their step,
following a rally late last week in part on the back of
diminishing worries about China's economic health.
