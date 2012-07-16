* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.26 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.3 percent. * Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as fears of an economic hard landing in China subsided, with last week's softer growth data within expectations and Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday raising the prospects of more policy stimulus if needed. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 2.81 billion rupees on Friday, when the benchmark BSE index fell 0.1 percent. * Traders eyeing India's WPI inflation data for June scheduled to be released later in the day for further direction. * Reuters' survey of 30 economists showed wholesale prices rising by an annual 7.62 percent in June, slightly up from 7.55 in May. * Earnings on Monday: Castrol India, Exide Industries , South Indian Bank and Tata Coffee . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)