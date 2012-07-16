(Repeats item from Friday with no change to ext) * Headline inflation data on Monday will be the key cue for India's debt markets, coming ahead of the central bank's policy review on July 31. * A Reuters poll forecasts wholesale price inflation likely rose by 7.62 percent in June from a year ago, the highest this year. * Traders who had previously bet the Reserve Bank of India would keep the repo rate on hold are now slowly shifting views towards a rate cut after the sharp downward revision in the April factory output data on Thursday. * An inflation print of 7.25 percent or below, and core inflation of 4.5 percent or below, could firm views for a 25 basis points rate cut traders said, pushing bond yields and OIS rates down by around 4-6 basis points. * The benchmark 5-year OIS fell to as low as 6.96 percent on Thursday, its lowest since late December 2011, while the one-year rate touched a low of 7.56 percent, its lowest since mid-June 2012. * Traders expect the rupee to remain choppy next week, given volatile global risk environment, with 56/dollar acting as key resistance. * India's presidential elections are on Thursday, with former finance minister Pranab Mukherjee expected to be selected for the ceremonial post. * Investors have been hopeful the elections will mark the start of fiscal policy reforms from the government, such as a hike in diesel prices. * India's worsening fiscal outlook has been a key reason behind the rupee's slump this year. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)