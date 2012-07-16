(Repeats item from Friday with no changes to text) * Headline inflation data on Monday will be the key cue for stock markets ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on July 31. * A Reuters poll forecasts wholesale price inflation likely rose by 7.62 percent in June from a year ago, the highest this year. * Traders are eyeing the Presidential election scheduled for July 19, as investors hope the poll will mark the start of policy reforms, including a potential hike in diesel prices and reforms in foreign investment for aviation and retail. * April-June earnings will also be closely eyed. Axis Bank reports its results on Tuesday, followed by Bajaj Auto on Wednesday. * Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories will report fiscal first quarter earnings on Thursday. * Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries and Asian Paints will announce April-June earnings on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)