* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.10 percent ahead of the June headline inflation data. * A Reuters poll forecasts wholesale price inflation likely rose by 7.62 percent in June from a year ago, the highest rate so far this year. * An inflation print of 7.25 percent or below, and core inflation of 4.5 percent or below, could firm views for a 25 basis points rate cut at the RBI's policy review on July 31, traders said