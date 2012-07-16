Indian shares at record closing highs; financials lead gains
June 5 Indian shares ended at their record highs on Monday, in a session driven by lenders, although gains were subdued ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.
* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.08 percent, while the 50-share NSE index advances 0.05 percent. * Shares lag the 0.32 percent gain in the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index, which gains on receding fears of a hard landing in China. * Traders eyeing India's WPI inflation data for June due at 0530 GMT. A Reuters survey forecasts wholesale prices rising by an annual 7.62 percent in June, the highest rate this year. * Banks recover after a three-day losing run total ling 1.5 percent as measured by the Nifty banking sub-index. State Bank of India gains 0.7 percent. * Infosys falls 1.3 percent, after already falling 9.8 percent in the previous two sessions, as the stock continues to reel from the company's sharp cut to yearly revenue guidance last week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
