* Tata Steel falls 2.5 percent, while Century Textile loses 2.2 percent after both stocks go ex-dividend on Monday. * The world's seventh biggest steel maker had declared a dividend of 12 rupees a share, while the maker of denim, paper, cement and yarn had announced a dividend of 6 rupees per share for the fiscal year ended in March. * Tata Steel said on Friday crude steel production rose 1.67 percent to 1.82 million tonnes from a year earlier, but sales were flat at 1.59 million tonnes. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)