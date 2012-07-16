* Kotak Institutional Equities downgrades HDFC Bank to "reduce" from "add", though it raises the target price to 575 rupees from 565 rupees. HDFC shares flat at 586.85 rupees. * Kotak says HDFC Bank trading at "expensive" multiples of 3.3 times fiscal 2014 book and 16 times EPS, sees "limited scope for near-term appreciation." * The brokerage says "maintaining the current pace of earnings growth may be difficult over the medium term as loan growth is about 20 percent." * The downgrade comes even after India's third-biggest lender beat forecasts on Friday with a 30.6 percent rise in April-June net profit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)