* RBI continues to intervene in FX forwards to prevent a rupee shortage in money markets triggered by dollar sales in spot markets. * Data last week showed RBI sold $482 million in spot markets in May, while its total outstanding forward dollar sales tripled to $10.31 billion from $3.45 billion in April. * That intervention has rippled into the onshore implied rupee yield curve: the spread between the one-year rate is trading as much as 100 pips above the one-month. In late May the negative spread had been as high as 110 pips. * The steep inversion of the offshore forward curve indicates RBI continues its interventions at the longer end of the curve, while short-term hedging by importers and foreign investors, and lack of dollar demand also contribute. * ICICI Bank says some of that severe money market dislocations is improving gradually thanks to a sudden rise in rupee liquidity in a cash-starved money markets and to the rupee recovery.