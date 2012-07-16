* Goldman Sachs trims its global technology spending forecast to 3 percent from 4 percent for calendar year 2012 after its June annual survey of the industry. * Goldman says expects lower GDP growth in advanced economies and a lower global fixed investment forecast. * Investment bank says survey results consistent with its views for "modest" fiscal 2012-13 earnings for Indian IT services large caps: forecasts 10 percent U.S. dollar revenue growth vs 18 percent in fiscal 2012 ended in March. * Goldman prefer HCL Technologies, reiterates "buy" rating, on expectations for better growth and revenue after $2.5 billion in deals over the past six month. * Adds HCL Tech trading at a 22-23 percent discount to its eight-year historic average and other large caps. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)