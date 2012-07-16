* India's one-year overnight index swap rate and the benchmark five-year rate's moved up 1 basis point each to 7.61 percent and 6.98 percent, respectively. * Mild profit-taking ahead of the keenly watched inflation data due at 0600 GMT which will set expectations for the upcoming policy review on July 31, traders said. * Global crude prices stayed above $102 per barrel, reigniting fears of inflation in the domestic economy weighing on the market, they said. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)