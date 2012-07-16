* India's one-year overnight index swap rate and
the benchmark five-year rate's moved up 1 basis
point each to 7.61 percent and 6.98 percent, respectively.
* Mild profit-taking ahead of the keenly watched inflation data
due at 0600 GMT which will set expectations for the upcoming
policy review on July 31, traders said.
* Global crude prices stayed above $102 per barrel, reigniting
fears of inflation in the domestic economy weighing on the
market, they said.
