* Citigroup raises its target price of drug maker Lupin to 640 rupees from 570 rupees, while maintaining its "buy" rating, after meeting with management. Lupin shares last up 3.1 percent at 572.05 rupees * "Our meeting with Lupin reinforces our confidence on the company's ability to sustain its excellent track record on growth & capital efficiency," Citigroup says in a note dated Monday. * Citi expects "healthy" growth and "improved profitability" in each of its key markets: India, the United States, and Japan. * However, Citi lowers its fiscal 2013-14 EPS forecast for Lupin by around 5 percent due to higher effective tax rate assumptions. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)