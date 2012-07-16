* Deutsche Bank remains tactically bullish on Indian shares and recommends investors add risk, after last month upgrading the country's stocks to "buy." * Deutsche says current rally to continue on hopes for policy reforms after presidential elections on Thursday, lower oil prices, and "attractive" valuations. * The investment bank says best stocks to participate in rally are: Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank , Axis Bank, Yes Bank, DLF and Larsen & Toubro. * Despite recent record share prices among Indian consumer stocks, Deutsche says stay invested, given the government's focus on 'inclusive' growth could intensify ahead of general elections in 2014. * Key beneficiaries should be Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and ITC. * However, Deustche cites risk the government will not be too aggressive with policy reforms ahead of those elections. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)