BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves acquisition of balance 49 pct stake in India Webportal
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million
* USD/INR trims losses to trade at 55.20/21 versus previous close of 55.31/32 and off the day's low of 54.81 as demand from oil firms boost the dollar. * India's main BSE stock index gains 0.4 percent, after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent. * However, gains in the euro pressure USD/INR. * Traders expect strong resistance for USD/INR around the 55.30-55.37 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million
NEW DELHI, June 8 Indian Oil Corp has lined up an extensive maintenance turnaround plan for its refineries in 2017, sources with knowledge of the plan said, which could force the country's top refiner to tap overseas markets for gasoline and diesel to meet rising local demand. IOC plans to shut a 150,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude unit at its 300,000 bpd Panipat refinery in northern India and an associated naphtha cracker plant for about a month in July, the sources said, fr